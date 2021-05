Design Brief

I have just completed a user flow in Figma of a beauty app. I'm looking for a designer to help take the low fidelity mockup to the next level, organize the project file, and help make it shine. Would be looking for a full prototype of the app working within the week. You can also view the user flow mockups here: https://www.figma.com/file/AoFMEBrqU6W6XF2Zw3Kqil/Transparent-Beauty.