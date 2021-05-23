Solar / Photovoltaics company homepage

Design Brief

We are a company for the installation and commissioning of solar systems.

The design should be simple and modern.

We need 1 main page + 4 subpages.

Our theme is: photovoltaic solar installations, bidirectional charging, vehicle 2 home , vehicle2grid.

On our site the customer should click through a configurator to get a quote directly.





Pages:

1. homepage :

Convince the customer of the advantage of our plant and give a brief overview of our portfolio.





2. configurator

Different steps as for example on https://anfrage.zolar.de/





3. content page

A design for imprint, AGB , etc.





4. about us

A page that represents our company and location and our benefits.





5. blog design