Solar / Photovoltaics company homepage
We are a company for the installation and commissioning of solar systems.
The design should be simple and modern.
We need 1 main page + 4 subpages.
Our theme is: photovoltaic solar installations, bidirectional charging, vehicle 2 home , vehicle2grid.
On our site the customer should click through a configurator to get a quote directly.
Pages:
1. homepage :
Convince the customer of the advantage of our plant and give a brief overview of our portfolio.
2. configurator
Different steps as for example on https://anfrage.zolar.de/
3. content page
A design for imprint, AGB , etc.
4. about us
A page that represents our company and location and our benefits.
5. blog design