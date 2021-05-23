Back
Design Brief

Solar / Photovoltaics company homepage

We are a company for the installation and commissioning of solar systems.

The design should be simple and modern.

We need 1 main page + 4 subpages.

Our theme is: photovoltaic solar installations, bidirectional charging, vehicle 2 home , vehicle2grid.

On our site the customer should click through a configurator to get a quote directly.


Pages:

1. homepage :

Convince the customer of the advantage of our plant and give a brief overview of our portfolio.


2. configurator 

Different steps as for example on https://anfrage.zolar.de/


3. content page 

A design for imprint, AGB , etc. 


4. about us

A page that represents our company and location and our benefits.


5. blog design

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
May 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
