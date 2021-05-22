Website - Polished Diamonds

Design Brief

Hi,

I am looking for experienced UI/UX designers and developers who can provide a fresh look to standard Loose Diamonds Websites in the marketplace.

I will finalize this project by 27th May reviewing every applicant.

I need delivery within 7days or less, It's not a complex website and can be done in a short time.

The budget is just standard mentioned but I am happy to pay the right amount to the right applicant. Keeping in mind the COVID -19 effects on my business.

Homepage

My Account (Products detail, Status, user profile page)

Wish List

Checkout Page

(Payment Integration - Stripe, After pay (Installments), Bitcoin & Direct Deposit)

You may also like / you viewed recently.

Search Page (White Diamonds | Natural Colour Diamonds) ( Consist of two types white & Color)

Shape (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search) Price Carat Cut (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search) Colour (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search) Clarity (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search) Polish Symmetry Fluorescence Depth % Table % L/W Ratio Price Per Carat Culet

Natural Colour Diamonds:

On Selecting Argyle Pink Diamonds (Colored ones), the following functionalities should appear.

CLARITY - VVS1, VVS2, VS1, VS2, SI1, SI2, SI, AV, P1

COLOR: PP(Purplish pink), P(Pink), PR(Pink Rose), PC(Pink Champagne), PB(Brown Pink), BL(Blue Violet)

INTENSITY – Faint, very light, light, fancy light, fancy, fancy intense, fancy vivid, fancy deep, Fancy dark.

SHAPE – Same as white diamonds

Product Detailed Page:

Diamond Details: https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-details/LD15880288?refTab=DIAMONDS&track=viewDiamondDetails

Link to GIA Report

Footer

Customer Care

Live Chat

Phone Number

Email Us

Contact Us

Order Status

Refer a Friend

About Us

What we Believe

Quality & Value

Careers

Guides & Educations

Know the 4cs

Diamond Pricing Calculators

Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | Copyright

Admin: