Website - Polished Diamonds

I am looking for experienced UI/UX designers and developers who can provide a fresh look to standard Loose Diamonds Websites in the marketplace.

I will finalize this project by 27th May reviewing every applicant.

I need delivery within 7days or less, It's not a complex website and can be done in a short time.

The budget is just standard mentioned but I am happy to pay the right amount to the right applicant. Keeping in mind the COVID -19 effects on my business.

  • Homepage
  • My Account (Products detail, Status, user profile page)
  • Wish List
  • Checkout Page
  • (Payment Integration - Stripe, After pay (Installments), Bitcoin & Direct Deposit)

You may also like / you viewed recently.

Search Page (White Diamonds | Natural Colour Diamonds) ( Consist of two types white & Color)

  1. Shape (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
  2. Price
  3. Carat
  4. Cut (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
  5. Colour (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
  6. Clarity (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
  7. Polish
  8. Symmetry
  9. Fluorescence
  10. Depth %
  11. Table %
  12. L/W Ratio
  13. Price Per Carat
  14. Culet

Natural Colour Diamonds:

  • On Selecting Argyle Pink Diamonds (Colored ones), the following functionalities should appear.
  • CLARITY - VVS1, VVS2, VS1, VS2, SI1, SI2, SI, AV, P1
  • COLOR: PP(Purplish pink), P(Pink), PR(Pink Rose), PC(Pink Champagne), PB(Brown Pink), BL(Blue Violet)
  • INTENSITY – Faint, very light, light, fancy light, fancy, fancy intense, fancy vivid, fancy deep, Fancy dark.
  • SHAPE – Same as white diamonds

Product Detailed Page:

Admin:

  • Add Staff/ remove – history of changes made on products by each user.
  • Add/Remove products with elements of the search page.
  • Update pricing
