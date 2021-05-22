Website - Polished Diamonds
Hi,
I am looking for experienced UI/UX designers and developers who can provide a fresh look to standard Loose Diamonds Websites in the marketplace.
I will finalize this project by 27th May reviewing every applicant.
I need delivery within 7days or less, It's not a complex website and can be done in a short time.
The budget is just standard mentioned but I am happy to pay the right amount to the right applicant. Keeping in mind the COVID -19 effects on my business.
- Homepage
- My Account (Products detail, Status, user profile page)
- Wish List
- Checkout Page
- (Payment Integration - Stripe, After pay (Installments), Bitcoin & Direct Deposit)
You may also like / you viewed recently.
Search Page (White Diamonds | Natural Colour Diamonds) ( Consist of two types white & Color)
- Shape (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
- Price
- Carat
- Cut (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
- Colour (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
- Clarity (Refer URL https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-search)
- Polish
- Symmetry
- Fluorescence
- Depth %
- Table %
- L/W Ratio
- Price Per Carat
- Culet
Natural Colour Diamonds:
- On Selecting Argyle Pink Diamonds (Colored ones), the following functionalities should appear.
- CLARITY - VVS1, VVS2, VS1, VS2, SI1, SI2, SI, AV, P1
- COLOR: PP(Purplish pink), P(Pink), PR(Pink Rose), PC(Pink Champagne), PB(Brown Pink), BL(Blue Violet)
- INTENSITY – Faint, very light, light, fancy light, fancy, fancy intense, fancy vivid, fancy deep, Fancy dark.
- SHAPE – Same as white diamonds
Product Detailed Page:
- Diamond Details: https://www.bluenile.com/au/diamond-details/LD15880288?refTab=DIAMONDS&track=viewDiamondDetails
- Link to GIA Report
- Footer
- Customer Care
- Live Chat
- Phone Number
- Email Us
- Contact Us
- Order Status
- Refer a Friend
- About Us
- What we Believe
- Quality & Value
- Careers
- Guides & Educations
- Know the 4cs
- Diamond Pricing Calculators
- Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | Copyright
Admin:
- Add Staff/ remove – history of changes made on products by each user.
- Add/Remove products with elements of the search page.
- Update pricing