MVP Ux Design for Accounting Startup

Design Brief

What are we looking for?

An individual experienced in designing web application interface mockups, mobile application interface mockups, landing pages, and other online marketing materials, and physical products.

The person's toolsets often include user experience design (UX), user interface design (UI), interaction design (IX), information architecture (IA), graphic design, visual design, and design systems.

We want a designer who:

Has a strong web application portfolio

Has portfolio examples that show thoughtful presentation of complex data

Has a strong information architecture background (IA)

We do not want someone who only writes copy, manages marketing campaigns, builds web or mobile applications.

What are the job deliverables?

We are looking to roll out an MVP and have to design a front end for the customer which is an accountant. The front end will be showing complex data with a graphical and easy-to-use interface.

1. High Fidelity Mockups or Prototypes (Ideally Zeplin or Figma; Sketch + Invision work as well) - 4 - 6 mockups for our MVP.

2. MVP Design System or Style Guide - this is a useful guide that displays the rules and thinking around the designs created. It lets us continue to build features and pages without needing to explicitly design every pixel in the future.

3. Two iterations on all deliverables

2-3 weeks from the start date for completion