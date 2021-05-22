Back
Design Brief

New Logo Design

Hello! As a group, we are looking to create a new logo for our running groups. We want something that can say unity but also say we are gangsta and straight from the Boogie Down Bronx.

Project status
Open - 22 days left
Date posted
May 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
