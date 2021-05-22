Back
Design Brief

Design POS Application

We are looking for a UI/UX designer who can help us with building POS applications. POS App should be on Mobile/Tablet.

Almost 10 different screens need to be implemented. Thanks!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 22 days left
Date posted
May 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
6eb1f0f8fb615adccfbbe9614cda6a42
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner