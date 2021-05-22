Back
Design Brief

Artwork for Spotify

I'm part of a pop/electronic music producer act and am looking for an Artwork designer for a music EP.

The idea is to create an artwork with a "Where's Waldo" gimmick, but with cats - Like in the can you spot the cat reference attached here (and a little help to actually spot the cat here). The cover art will be used on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

For now, I am looking for the design of 1 or more art covers in the format of 3000x3000. And one header artwork to the top of social media in 2660x1140.

If you feel the idea is something you can help with let's collab! :)


Project status
Closed
Date posted
May 22, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client

