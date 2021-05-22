Logo and CD for private van rental

Design Brief

Hi everyone! I’ve just recently bought an old Volkswagen T4 ambulance that was in use in the Swiss military. Within the next weeks, it gets transformed into an off-road camper van. As of next year, I want to rent my van to colleagues and others interested. As it still has its siren on the roof, I already call it „la sirène“.

I‘m looking for a cool but simple brand in b/w, possibly containing a stylized mermaid (la sirène) and the URL rent-my-van.ch

It should work both in small for social media and online as well as on the van itself.