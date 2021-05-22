Brand Logo Video Bumper for YouTube

Design Brief

I am relaunching my brand on YouTube, with a new logo, and need to create a super professional video intro/bumper. This is the logo: https://danielmiessler.com/blog/the-new-unsupervised-learning-logo-2021/

What I'm looking for is an animation that starts with the dot in the bottom left, has a line that connects to the next dot, then a line moves across the top to the second (middle top dot), then down to the bottom middle dot, then to the bottom right dot, and then the top right dot forms expands and shrinks back down. So it basically looks like the moving of electricity through a circuit, plus the unconnected dot at the end.

This article describes the concept behind the logo: https://danielmiessler.com/blog/the-new-unsupervised-learning-logo-2021/

I'm looking for something super short (like 6 seconds or so) that's associated with a very subtle and high-quality sound. Kind of like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mH0oCDa74tE.



