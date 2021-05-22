Telehealth platform
We want a simple cloud-based to mix some API from different products and want to know how much will be the maintenance cost and price estimation to be done on Amazon.
- API Video conference with all features
- Video Ads Waiting room API
- Consent Form API
- API SMS:
- for Spanish Speaker
- API RPM
The main view needs to see the 3 Rooms where you can view who is waiting or in a Call.
- Waiting Room
- Examination Room
- Post examination Room
- Gather patient info to create a user
- Send Text Message Video Link
- He clicks on the consent form for him to click and sign
- View the ads while is in the waiting room
- Be capable to transfer the call from room to room
- Recorded the session.
- Small survey for satisfaction
We are working with low-income medical patients and we are looking for a cost-effective solution.
Recommendations are welcome