Design Brief

Telehealth platform

We want a simple cloud-based to mix some API from different products and want to know how much will be the maintenance cost and price estimation to be done on Amazon.

  1. API Video conference with all features 
  2. Video Ads Waiting room API
  3. Consent Form API
  4. API SMS:
  5. for Spanish Speaker
  6. API RPM

The main view needs to see the 3 Rooms where you can view who is waiting or in a Call.

  • Waiting Room
  • Examination Room 
  • Post examination Room
  1. Gather patient info to create a user
  2. Send Text Message Video Link
  3. He clicks on the consent form for him to click and sign
  4. View the ads while is in the waiting room
  5. Be capable to transfer the call from room to room
  6. Recorded the session.
  7. Small survey for satisfaction

We are working with low-income medical patients and we are looking for a cost-effective solution. 

Recommendations are welcome

