Design Brief

Virtual Events Company Website

This project is to redesign the website for Lunchpool - a networking company that specializes in using tech to help clients create virtual and in-person gatherings. Unlike a typical zoom call, our online events happen on platforms like Remo.co, Spatial. chat, and Veertly and feel like the real thing.

We have hybrid event solutions like a virtual photo booth with an in-person gallery. We have thrown virtual pizza parties (with real pizza) and happy hours.

The website is currently in WordPress and we prefer Elementor for the sake of team training.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
