Looking for a logo design

Design Brief

Les Meet is looking for a freelance designer to help fine-tune its website and launch its brand imagery. In need of logo design, animated graphics, social media banners, etc. We're inspired by LGBTQ+ underground movements/Guerrilla Queer Bar and the brand should reflect this.

Experience modifying Square space web templates is a plus.