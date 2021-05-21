Back
Design Brief

UI/UX for Trivia/Quiz App

Hello, I am looking for a talented UI/UX designer to make us an app. Here are some of the features to be done:

  1. Needs to accommodate new Games 
  2. Tutorials for New games + streamline the old tutorials
  3. Need to have single wallet integration for all games
  4. Need to work in collaboration with a Game developer 
  5. Re-Design coupon section
  6. BOTB concept with different items as contests for users to enter and Win. This must also include promo strategies plus monetization ways.
  7. End of Quiz confetti (Rewarded player) 
  8. Every correct answer gets progress feedback. 

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
