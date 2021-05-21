Design Brief
UI/UX for Trivia/Quiz App
Hello, I am looking for a talented UI/UX designer to make us an app. Here are some of the features to be done:
- Needs to accommodate new Games
- Tutorials for New games + streamline the old tutorials
- Need to have single wallet integration for all games
- Need to work in collaboration with a Game developer
- Re-Design coupon section
- BOTB concept with different items as contests for users to enter and Win. This must also include promo strategies plus monetization ways.
- End of Quiz confetti (Rewarded player)
- Every correct answer gets progress feedback.