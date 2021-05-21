Back
Design Brief

Material UI/UX Design

We are a startup developing a mentorship marketplace, and we're looking for a UI/UX designer to take our basic sketches of what we want and turn it into beautiful designs that users will love.

What we're looking for:

  • 10-15 pages - including login, messaging, calendar, dashboard (we have basic sketches of what we need)
  • Material Design - We are eager to get to market ASAP; Our developers use Flutter, so. Material UI is the quickest to integrate.
  • Mobile-first design - We expect that the majority of our users will access the web app on mobile devices.

If you're experienced and friendly, then we'd love to hear from you.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 21, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
