Material UI/UX Design

Design Brief

We are a startup developing a mentorship marketplace, and we're looking for a UI/UX designer to take our basic sketches of what we want and turn it into beautiful designs that users will love.

What we're looking for:

10-15 pages - including login, messaging, calendar, dashboard (we have basic sketches of what we need)

Material Design - We are eager to get to market ASAP; Our developers use Flutter, so. Material UI is the quickest to integrate.

Mobile-first design - We expect that the majority of our users will access the web app on mobile devices.

If you're experienced and friendly, then we'd love to hear from you.