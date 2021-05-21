Art for a night club special party

Design Brief

In a reality where nothing is clear anymore, where there is almost no stability, we invite you to sail with us for a few hours to an island of sanity.

Island of sanity, is a concept that speaks of a place and/or a moment that makes you feel calm, secure, detached from stress and thoughts. A place that makes us feel balanced as if stopping time a bit, escaping from everyday reality, and recharging our batteries. We invite you to sail with us for a few hours from mines in a place that is all just fine.

I want the art to give this feeling or the artist to explain his/her interpretation for the above words

in 48 hours!