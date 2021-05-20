Design Brief
Logo Design for Rebranding
Main street business in the Texas Hill Country seeking a rebranding for our western saddlery shop. Former store is: Stidham outfitters
Southwest + Minimalist + Unique Typeface
Looking forward to working with a designer who can go on to assist with logo, branding, packaging, merch, etc.
Imagery/Icon Ideas:
- Prickly pear cactus
- road runners
- jackrabbits
- horseshoe
- spur rowel
- boot stitch
- stirrup
- cowboy's/roping
- tumbleweed
- armadillo
- agave/century plant
- saddle
- cowboy teepee/range tent
- Cactus drawing with neon flowers