Design Brief

Logo Design for Rebranding

Main street business in the Texas Hill Country seeking a rebranding for our western saddlery shop. Former store is: Stidham outfitters

Southwest + Minimalist + Unique Typeface

Looking forward to working with a designer who can go on to assist with logo, branding, packaging, merch, etc.

Imagery/Icon Ideas:

  • Prickly pear cactus 
  • road runners 
  • jackrabbits 
  • horseshoe 
  • spur rowel 
  • boot stitch 
  • stirrup 
  • cowboy's/roping
  • tumbleweed
  • armadillo 
  • agave/century plant 
  • saddle 
  • cowboy teepee/range tent 
  • Cactus drawing with neon flowers 
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
