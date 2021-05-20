New logo & brand colour palette

Design Brief

We help create stronger remote teams by driving more meaningful connections. We do this by allowing team members to get to know each other better by connecting over common interests, passions, and goals. We make people feel inspired, motivated, and happier. Our product is a web platform with an associated Slack app, and our target audience is young, innovative tech companies with 100+ employees.

We are mainly looking for a happy, engaging character as our logo (animal, food, or anything else!). We are open to options and would like to hear why you chose the character you did! While we are more interested in the logo, we'd also be interested in seeing text and a color palette paired with the logo to see what you come up with.

https://afino.io/

Budget is $1,500