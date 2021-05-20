Design Brief

We are looking for a strong mobile app developer who welcomes both engineering and maintenance tasks. The primary focus will be to implement new user interfaces and features together with automated unit and integration tests.

You will be working with our candid and collaborative team, where your knowledge and advice about application architecture and the newest mobile technologies will be highly appreciated. The code you write will need to be cleanly organized and of the highest quality. You’ll also help ensure solid application performance and an excellent user experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Developing new features and user interfaces from wireframe models

Ensuring the best performance and user experience of the application

Fixing bugs and performance problems

Writing clean, readable, and testable code

Cooperating with back-end developers, designers, and the rest of the team to deliver well-architected and high-quality solutions

Feel free to ask anything. Share your portfolios also :)