Design Brief
2D Game Interface
Hello,
I'm looking for a designer, who can create the whole interface for a video game.
The skills required are the following:
- Good thinking and questioning skills
- Know how to make illustrations
- Know how to make a UI/UX interface
- Be ready to take on an unusual challenge
To give an idea, it will be a management game a bit like SimCity or Cities Skylines but in 2D.
A mood board, a GDD (Game Design Document), and any document you need to better understand the project will be provided.