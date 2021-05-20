2D Game Interface

Design Brief

Hello,

I'm looking for a designer, who can create the whole interface for a video game.

The skills required are the following:

Good thinking and questioning skills

Know how to make illustrations

Know how to make a UI/UX interface

Be ready to take on an unusual challenge

To give an idea, it will be a management game a bit like SimCity or Cities Skylines but in 2D.

A mood board, a GDD (Game Design Document), and any document you need to better understand the project will be provided.