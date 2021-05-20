Back
Design Brief

2D Game Interface

Hello,

I'm looking for a designer, who can create the whole interface for a video game.

The skills required are the following:

  • Good thinking and questioning skills
  • Know how to make illustrations
  • Know how to make a UI/UX interface
  • Be ready to take on an unusual challenge

To give an idea, it will be a management game a bit like SimCity or Cities Skylines but in 2D.

A mood board, a GDD (Game Design Document), and any document you need to better understand the project will be provided.

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
68d072c1babe53c284a1912e4d9ab42e
