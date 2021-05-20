Back
Design Brief

UX/UI Design Website - Music & Theology

We are looking for a designer to upgrade our existing website: www.psalt.fr, to high-quality responsive design and to integrate a Video-Course Template.


1. Upgrade of existing website

We want to display our various Educational programs :

) Video Courses: free videos, but with custom member access.

ii) One-to-One Coaching: free videos + one-to-one mentoring.

iii) Annual Seminars and Conferences: custom on-site training over the year, during summer, or during a weekend.

and Events:

i) The Summer Conference + Final Concert: a 3-5 days conference during Summer

ii) The Concerts: artistic events/exhibitions during the course of the year


2. Video course template


We want to create a Video Course template like Skillshare / MasterClass.com.

Example: https://telly-template.webflow.io

We have a detailed requirement to provide.


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
A90fbb86c4c3b65c05678f7980d0c25b
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner