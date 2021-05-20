UX/UI Design Website - Music & Theology
We are looking for a designer to upgrade our existing website: www.psalt.fr, to high-quality responsive design and to integrate a Video-Course Template.
1. Upgrade of existing website
We want to display our various Educational programs :
) Video Courses: free videos, but with custom member access.
ii) One-to-One Coaching: free videos + one-to-one mentoring.
iii) Annual Seminars and Conferences: custom on-site training over the year, during summer, or during a weekend.
and Events:
i) The Summer Conference + Final Concert: a 3-5 days conference during Summer
ii) The Concerts: artistic events/exhibitions during the course of the year
2. Video course template
We want to create a Video Course template like Skillshare / MasterClass.com.
Example: https://telly-template.webflow.io
We have a detailed requirement to provide.