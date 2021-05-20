UX/UI Design Website - Music & Theology

Design Brief

We are looking for a designer to upgrade our existing website: www.psalt.fr, to high-quality responsive design and to integrate a Video-Course Template.





1. Upgrade of existing website

We want to display our various Educational programs :

) Video Courses: free videos, but with custom member access.

ii) One-to-One Coaching: free videos + one-to-one mentoring.

iii) Annual Seminars and Conferences: custom on-site training over the year, during summer, or during a weekend.

and Events:

i) The Summer Conference + Final Concert: a 3-5 days conference during Summer

ii) The Concerts: artistic events/exhibitions during the course of the year





2. Video course template





We want to create a Video Course template like Skillshare / MasterClass.com.

Example: https://telly-template.webflow.io

We have a detailed requirement to provide.



