Logo/VI for a Snowboarding Brand

Design Brief

We are looking for a designer to create the logo, VI, and a set of visual guidelines for our Next-gen outdoors/snowboarding brand. We are positioned as the Bugatti of snowboards (ultimate supercar) with a blend of Tesla's tech-savviness. If you are interested in helping to build the next coolest brand in sports, reach out, we will show you a pic of our upcoming revolutionary titanium, coreless, duo-leveled snowboard. We are expecting the project to be done in 3-4 weeks. Please reach out with your expected time, price, and portfolio.