Back
Design Brief

Logo/VI for a Snowboarding Brand

We are looking for a designer to create the logo, VI, and a set of visual guidelines for our Next-gen outdoors/snowboarding brand. We are positioned as the Bugatti of snowboards (ultimate supercar) with a blend of Tesla's tech-savviness. If you are interested in helping to build the next coolest brand in sports, reach out, we will show you a pic of our upcoming revolutionary titanium, coreless, duo-leveled snowboard. We are expecting the project to be done in 3-4 weeks. Please reach out with your expected time, price, and portfolio.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x0000563bdb336360>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner