Affirmations Card Deck Illustrations

Design Brief

The concept of the cards is Angel Affirmations.

The card size I have in mind is 6.5cm (width) x 9.5cm (length).

Possibly 7cm x 10cm depending on the border width of the cards.

I am looking to create 44 cards (a master number in numerology).

The backside of the card will share the same image. The other side is a combination of text and illustration. Since these are affirmation cards they will be more text-heavy.

I have the base idea I'd like to pursue and need the help and guidance to take these initial designs to a professional level.

The idea for the art style was a mix of Art Nouveau, Surrealism, and minimalist style drawings. The art style intends to attract a contemporary audience and has a universal yet cute flair to it.

Prior experience with illustrating for oracle/tarot cards is lovely but not necessary.

I'm open to ideas and suggestions. This is a personally-led project I intend to sell commercially. Very close to my heart, have been working on this idea for a year. I can elaborate further on what it's all about if it piques your interest or you're drawn to it definitely signal your interest.