UI/UX design, Courts booking mobile app

Design Brief

I'm looking for a designer to complete a job.

I have 1 landing page 90% ready and I would like to have a design of the following:

Match-making (completing the remaining 90%)

Courts

Authentication ( 1 main screen, couple of sub-screens)

Splash screen

Booking confirmation ( 1 main screen, 3 of sub-screens)

My bookings ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)

Profile. ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)

(sub screen is how would the screen look after clicking a button.)

This project is dealt with an urgent matter, so I will need a Figma file frequently update once a single screen is ready.

Also, I would need 2 iterations (reviews) for every screen.

The match-making screen of the booking can be sent upon request.