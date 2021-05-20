UI/UX design, Courts booking mobile app
I'm looking for a designer to complete a job.
I have 1 landing page 90% ready and I would like to have a design of the following:
- Match-making (completing the remaining 90%)
- Courts
- Authentication ( 1 main screen, couple of sub-screens)
- Splash screen
- Booking confirmation ( 1 main screen, 3 of sub-screens)
- My bookings ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)
- Profile. ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)
(sub screen is how would the screen look after clicking a button.)
This project is dealt with an urgent matter, so I will need a Figma file frequently update once a single screen is ready.
Also, I would need 2 iterations (reviews) for every screen.
The match-making screen of the booking can be sent upon request.