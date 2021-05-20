Back
Design Brief

UI/UX design, Courts booking mobile app

I'm looking for a designer to complete a job.

I have 1 landing page 90% ready and I would like to have a design of the following:

  • Match-making (completing the remaining 90%)
  • Courts
  • Authentication ( 1 main screen, couple of sub-screens)
  • Splash screen
  •  Booking confirmation ( 1 main screen, 3 of sub-screens)
  • My bookings ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)
  • Profile. ( 1 main screen, 1 sub screens)

(sub screen is how would the screen look after clicking a button.)

This project is dealt with an urgent matter, so I will need a Figma file frequently update once a single screen is ready.

Also, I would need 2 iterations (reviews) for every screen.

The match-making screen of the booking can be sent upon request.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
May 20, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1617872486&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner