Trio Rewards (Apps in market)

Design Brief

Hello, I am Brandon CPO @ Trio Rewards,

We are looking for the right person to help us clean up the look and feel of our products. We would like someone with a good sense of both UI and UX but would prefer a candidate with stronger UI experience.

About Trio

Our app is like the Starbucks app but for all locally owned businesses. We provide a rewards platform that lets customers earn rewards with one business and redeem them at another. As of recently, we have extended our product to work with fairs, festivals, and events. At some of our upcoming events, we are going to be handling all payments made at in-person events using our app and online ordering platform.

About the Project

There is no shortage of work here! We currently have three iOS and Android apps in the market, a web-based online ordering platform, many admin dashboards, and several landing pages. We are looking for someone with a fresh perspective to improve some aspects of our product and create new products.

We do require that you are very fluent with Figma, illustrator, and photoshop. I look forward to finding the right person or team for this opportunity.