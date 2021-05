Design Brief

I need to make a mockup to emulate the screens for a restaurant menu page, a waitlist page, and a PoS page for a short video. It doesn't have to have full functionality. Just need a few pages for video demonstration purpose.

I prefer to work with someone who is good at web-flow, bubble, or Figma. If you think there is a better tool, please feel free to suggest it.

Looking forward to hearing from you!