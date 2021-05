Design Brief

We’re looking for a creative UI/UX designer with proven experience.

Hiring for a long-term position.

Requirements:

Portfolio of completed design projects

Highly proficient in Sketch & Invision

Strong aesthetic skills with the ability to combine various colors, fonts and layouts

Ability to meet deadlines and team collaboration

Maintain clean file, styles, symbols, etc.

Feel free to contact us at dribbble or jobs@qalorie.com