Redesign Mobile App-Financial/Goal Track

Design Brief

We are looking for someone to help us update the design for an existing application. At the moment we have the user scenarios mapped out, a color palette we’d like to stick to, and most of the UX implemented in Figma including a clickable prototype. What we are missing is someone that can make the components consistent, visually appealing, and simple.

The application has about 15 pages total. We will start the project by delivering a design doc for redesigning a single page. That way we can see if your design style is a good match for us and if so we'll ask you to prepare more screens. Thanks for your interest!



