Looking for 175 Designs for Childcare

Design Brief

We are looking for 175 designs for our mobile childcare app. Our app is designed for parents to nurture their child’s brain development (ages 0-6). The sketches will serve as a guide for the suggested daily activities for parents. If the team likes the designs, there is potential for longer-term engagements.

About the Product

Summary

Ninety percent of a child's brain develops by age 5. Millions of neurons are created every second -- magnitudes larger than at any other point in life.

Our app will allow parents to follow expert-verified curriculums and to ensure their child hits milestones, such as rolling over and counting. The app suggests to parents daily fun activities personalized to their child’s unique developmental stage.

Deliverables

175 computer-designed image files with 1:1 aspect ratio.

Images will be of babies and parents engaging in activities (see Activity Sample attached)

Images should be limited in color (6 colors maximum) and appeal to diverse parents

Images should be storybook-like in nature, cartoon-like - See Figures 2A and 2B in attachment as samples from our team

Must be willing to sign an NDA. Willing to negotiate on budget.