Logo and Branding

Design Brief

I am looking to create a logo and a branding pack ( fonts, colors) for my video production company.

We give high importance to storytelling. Conveying client's story's through media is our goal. Our company name is PANDA CREATIONS and our tagline is Your storytellers.

Some keywords that would describe us ( in order of priority ) would be:

storytellers, creative

Reliable and committed

Professional & corporate

Young, but mature

We are looking for a classy and timeless design, with a ting of creativity to tell a story.

With respect to the colors, I'm looking for subtle colors but with a standing-out accent color.