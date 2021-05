Design Brief

I need to improve the design of my eCommerce page to become premium, you need to change design theme, layout style. icons, fonts, colour scheme. Please upgrade it to make it premium level. I need an estimate and offer.

Note: I will customize your design from this template once you finished it.

https://reactstorefronts.com/home/market-place-3

Attached my current design for my project to be improved.