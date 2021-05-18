Design Brief

At Visably, our vision is to fundamentally change how marketers approach their search engine strategy. Visably uses advanced content analysis to understand and improve how brands really interact with customers within search. We see everything the customer sees and we use that data to help brands align marketing teams, see blind spots, and become more ubiquitous within the SERP.

Visibly is a first-mover MarTech Saas start-up; we have developed a patent-pending a.i.-driven solution that has the potential to remake the global SEO industry.

The Role: Lead UX / UI Designer

Making data-driven enterprise-grade decisions is vital to our client's mission and commercial successes. We are seeking a designer to refine, elevate and expand Visably’s user experience and work closely with the company Founder / CEO to develop new features and functionalities.

This individual should revel in data visualization, configuring intuitive experiences to solve complex problems, and designing foundational design architecture upon which thousands of users will thrive.

Bachelor's degree and/or 5+ years of equivalent experience in interaction design, HCI, graphic design, computational design.

Experience creating process flows, user flows, prototypes, highly detailed wireframes, and high fidelity mockups for early-stage ideas and complex web (enterprise and mobile preferred) applications.

Ability to develop low/medium/high fidelity wireframes

Experience using Sketch, Figma, or similar technology

Core design skills: information architecture, UX documentation, visual communication, and hierarchy.

Represent the voice of the user(s) in business and product conversations and decisions.

Participate in user research activities such as user interviews, surveys, and usability studies.

Design user flows, wireframes, and pixel-perfect high fidelity mockups at a high level and build out refined details.

Understand and incorporate complex technical and business requirements into elegant design decisions based on data, trends, and industry best practices.

Present, articulate, and sell design ideas and recommendations to product management and business stakeholders.



