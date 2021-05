Design Brief

Looking for a designer to create several logo options. Looking for a brandmark, a horizontal lockup (brand mark + company name), and a vertically stacked option (brandmark on top of company name). Favicon as well. Need in .png, .ai, and .eps formatting as well as Pantone's and HEX values used.

The company is a provider of luxury ribbons and other crafting supplies.

Will provide more information as we chat.