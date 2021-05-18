Back
Design Brief

UI web design contractor needed

Hi, we are Evolut.

We have a number of website projects in our pipeline so we need a mid-weight UI web design contractor to translate a home page and about page into a fully designed website (desktop and mobile) following the design stye of these pages and hi spec wireframes. 

We are after someone with a proven portfolio of smart, systematic UI design who is comfortable working with components in Figma. The right person will have a strong grasp of grid, typography and digital layouts. 

There is definitely room here to bring your own creative ideas with in an established frame work. 

5+ years experience.

Competitive hourly rate.

There will be ongoing projects + more creative control for the right person.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
