UI web design contractor needed

Design Brief

Hi, we are Evolut.

We have a number of website projects in our pipeline so we need a mid-weight UI web design contractor to translate a home page and about page into a fully designed website (desktop and mobile) following the design stye of these pages and hi spec wireframes.

We are after someone with a proven portfolio of smart, systematic UI design who is comfortable working with components in Figma. The right person will have a strong grasp of grid, typography and digital layouts.

There is definitely room here to bring your own creative ideas with in an established frame work.

5+ years experience.

Competitive hourly rate.

There will be ongoing projects + more creative control for the right person.