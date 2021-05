Design Brief

Hi There!

We are looking for a designer that can help us design our product packaging for our new haircare line for women with natural/curly hair.

We have already created the logo, color palettes, and typography.

Here some haircare brands we would like to take inspiration from for product design/packaging:

https://hellohibar.com/

https://helloseen.com/

https://patternbeauty.com/

https://cocunat.com/