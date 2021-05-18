LoFi Animation Loop for YouTube

Design Brief

Hi, I am looking for a talented designer to do an animation loop. It is similar to the Lofi girl studying.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qap5aO4i9A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTRiuFIWV54

But I would like to use another girl image in the background. I want to use it for youtube live stream.

The girl needs to look similar to the attached image. But with the full bedroom showing, so wider perspective.

For the script: the girl is lying on the bed in her cozy bedroom. with her headphones.. listening to music. every few seconds she moves her head a little slowly with the music.

She is reading a book.. then she turns the page of her book every few seconds. She also turns her head to the window then back to the book. The cat next to her is moving her tail every few seconds ..and the cat moves her head also every few seconds and the rain is falling outside her window and some lights flickering effects in the bedroom.

So the animations I would like to do :

light headshake

Breath inhalation for the girl

Girl reading a book and turns the page.

cat`s tail

the girl looks towards the window, then back to her book.

rain outside window

lighting effects (for example, the burning of the lamp gradually becomes brighter, and then dimmed

Decorative effects of burning diodes in a laptop on the desk, and maybe a mobile phone next to her bed.

Coffee cup with some steam coming out of it.





Can you produce something like that?