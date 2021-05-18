Freelance Animators (Remote-Ongoing)

Design Brief

Do you have a good understanding of the principles of animation, movement, and timing skills?

Goon Valley Animation is looking for skilled and disciplined Freelance Artists with a firm grasp on animation techniques, fundamentals, and software.

The role(s) require artists that are independent, adaptable, creative, and receptive to direction, with have strong communication, that will maintain an ongoing relationship with the studio and team.

We're looking for people who can illustrate or animate as per the following standards:

GROUP A - UI, editing, and abstract.





Illustrators and Animators who can execute the following direction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0KmjcGd6jw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gizLT97cKo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w22rNRCoV7Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkhRnmLxKH4

GROUP B - Digital and tech

Illustrators and Animators who can execute the following direction:

https://za.pinterest.com/pin/676525175270858763/

https://za.pinterest.com/pin/469922542374605364/

https://za.pinterest.com/pin/102386591510909000/





GROUP C - Characters and environments.

Illustrators and Animators who can execute the following direction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTHuCmSPl88

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bknuFCQn4Y

https://vimeo.com/385260973

Illustrator requirements:

Experience in vector illustration.

Create artwork in Adobe apps such as Illustrator and photoshop.

Prepare artwork for animation by keeping assets and scenes organized.

Ability to work on tasks with tight deadlines

Must be able to collaborate and communicate with others.

Must be able to take feedback and execute changes as needed.

Attention to detail, adaptability, and receptiveness to feedback and direction.

Portfolio required.

Animator requirements:

Must be able to work in Adobe After Effects.

Proven animation and video editing skills.

Be detail-oriented, organized and thorough, able and willing to refine work to a high degree of polish.

Ability to work on tasks with tight deadlines

Must be able to collaborate and communicate with others.

Must be able to take feedback and execute changes as needed.

Attention to detail, adaptability, and receptiveness to feedback and direction.





Portfolio required.