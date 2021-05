Design Brief

Hi there. I am a spirituality and metaphysical studies teacher looking to expand my platform to a website. I have purchased a domain and am looking for help with customizing a website. I’m not looking for anything crazy custom and we can start with a template and build on that, so please don’t hesitate to reach out. I am looking for a quick turnaround of 1-2 weeks max. I work a lot so I have little time which is why I am seeking to hire for this gig. Thanks!