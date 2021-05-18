Back
Design Brief

Learning as a Service Platform

The project is to design learning as a service platform with the learner, educator, enterprise, community, services, and admin profiles. The learner will be matched with educators and assessment professionals, on-demand for live or digital content. Educators will be matched with other educators, content auditors. The business will be matched with educators. All platform members would interact in the community forum with a defined framework to guide conversations. All platform members can request platform services.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 18, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
