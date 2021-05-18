Learning as a Service Platform
The project is to design learning as a service platform with the learner, educator, enterprise, community, services, and admin profiles. The learner will be matched with educators and assessment professionals, on-demand for live or digital content. Educators will be matched with other educators, content auditors. The business will be matched with educators. All platform members would interact in the community forum with a defined framework to guide conversations. All platform members can request platform services.