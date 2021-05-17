Seeking landing page build

Design Brief

We are a new Livestream and social eCommerce company. We have a presence as a live stream creator and we're in development on an iOS application launching later this year. We're seeking a landing page that shares relevant information about our business for investors and other interested parties. We already have wireframes, text copy, logos, and video. We're looking for a designer that can get an A+ professional-looking website online that runs smoothly and gives Series A investors confidence that we're a professional organization. We're under a time crunch and need to publish ASAP. Looking forward to reviewing portfolios and proposals.