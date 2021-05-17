Back
Sports-tech Designer Running & cycling

We are a sports-tech company developing motion analysis devices and software for endurance sports, offering currently to the Cycling and Running market. You can see more on our website leomo.io. We work with some of the top cyclists and runners in the world.

Our product has been primarily oriented to coaches, biomechanics, and high knowledge athletes in data analysis and we now want to expand our global market by offering services and optimizing our product by simplification, relevant visualization, and auto-generated insights for athletes (our users).

We are looking for an experienced designer to work along with the Product team to help us improve the user experience and design. We are first considering a contract/freelance basis for a first UI project with a high possibility of becoming the in-house designer of LEOMO if both parts work well together.

If this sounds interesting to you, please tell us why you would like to work with us.

