Landing for a Travel / Roaming App

This is a technology app for travelers. It allows the installation of a virtual SIM card on a phone for using data, calls, and SMS while traveling. There will be no sales over the website, so the aim of this landing page is to convert site visitors to app installs. Has to be simple, light, modern, and sophisticated and just looks amazing on any iPhone (focus platform) Dark, contrasting theme preferred. Please provide a cost estimate and please do not apply if you have no landing pages in your portfolio. Applications without price estimates will be rejected. Thank you

Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 17, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
