Design Brief

We're looking for an experienced web designer with responsive design background, to assist us in developing our Automotive website. The following links are samples of what we are looking for in the designer's style and ability.

https://dribbble.com/Radium

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/285134220147841023/

Target market Design: Mostly Male 65%, Ages 25 +

Style: Luxury Futuristic Brand

To start Immediately.