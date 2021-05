Design Brief

I am looking for a Motion Designer for a 3D Design prototype for a Sport NFT project. It's a 3D animation of a Cube.

Similar to this: https://nbatopshot.com/listings/p2p/208ae30a-a4fe-42d4-9e51-e6fd1ad2a7a9+1f7749b4-13fe-425d-a7c2-f0828ca09c4a