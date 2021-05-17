B2B Website Design for Exhibitions

Design Brief

Looking for a highly energetic and proactive website designer who has previously worked on attractive UI designs for websites with a CTA for initiating more leads and sales.

This individual will be working very closely with our CEO, Executive, and marketing team to continuously provide high-quality website graphics and digital designs according to our brand. The person should have good knowledge of website design, UI, and UX.

A strong portfolio of professional work demonstrating excellent visual design & UI fundamentals. Excellent time management skills to actively meet deadlines while managing workload.

Also showing consistent professionalism, good judgment, and excellent communication skills. Ability to work well, both independently and in a team environment.