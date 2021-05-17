Water App - Women Led - Africa

Design Brief

We are looking for a designer to create a branding for an innovative water production system. The 1st Step is general branding VI for our MVP project.

Our innovative water ecosystem is women-led, they will be the cornerstone of our distribution network.

We stand for decentralized access to water for the working class, sharing the value of the revenue with community members and low-cost access to quality and safe water.

We hope to work with a passionate designer that shares our values.

The Branding MVP job will then move to a monthly fixed salary from August on a part-time basis.