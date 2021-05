Design Brief

Hi,

I'm a homebrewer looking for a logo and some labels.

As there will be different beer styles, maybe a template, where just text and color can be changed easily?

Size suitable for 0,5 liters long neck bottles, 0,33 & 0,5 liters beer vans.

As mentioned above, a logo is also needed. Low budget, as this is only a hobby.

Thanks in advance,

Odd Egil