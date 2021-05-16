Design project for recruitment company

Design Brief

The brand is a professional human resources company called akornhr. The reason why it's called so is because of the term "purple squirrel". A purple 🐿️ is a mascot for a perfect hire. (Google explains it well).

The brand is purple. I need you to find a beautiful purple color scheme. I will help if that's necessary.

The icon is a squirrel. If you can design a 3d squirrel that I can format in different positions. It can be flat but the face should have multiple perspectives so I can use the icons interactively.

The pictures and icons are storytelling. In the end, when I have all the messages across the website we can design for each section, an illustration, and icons, for all the messages.

Please see below:

1. If you can work with Lottie files that would be a plus.

2. I could work by the hour at the max amount of time you would spend on color Icons and illustration. Or we can settle for a flat fee and then a per asset fee.

3. I am a growing agency and the potential is for both of us to impress a strong network of businesses.

Thank you!