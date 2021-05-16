Design Brief

Hi! I'm just reaching out in regards to some work. We have a web app that we are about to launch but we are looking to do a complete UI overhaul, just wondering how much it would cost for an app design. It would include around 10 pages.

A home page

A roster

A shift notes style page (Online form)

Staff files

Client Files

Online Drive/storage system

Site files (Like house locations)

Admin section (Graphs, user logs, user impressions)

Feel free to respond to this project if you are interested. Thank you!