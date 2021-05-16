Back
Design Brief

Ui design

Hi! I'm just reaching out in regards to some work. We have a web app that we are about to launch but we are looking to do a complete UI overhaul, just wondering how much it would cost for an app design. It would include around 10 pages.

  • A home page 
  • A roster 
  • A shift notes style page (Online form) 
  • Staff files 
  • Client Files 
  • Online Drive/storage system 
  • Site files (Like house locations) 
  • Admin section (Graphs, user logs, user impressions)

Feel free to respond to this project if you are interested. Thank you!

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 16, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
