Design Brief
Ui design
Hi! I'm just reaching out in regards to some work. We have a web app that we are about to launch but we are looking to do a complete UI overhaul, just wondering how much it would cost for an app design. It would include around 10 pages.
- A home page
- A roster
- A shift notes style page (Online form)
- Staff files
- Client Files
- Online Drive/storage system
- Site files (Like house locations)
- Admin section (Graphs, user logs, user impressions)
Feel free to respond to this project if you are interested. Thank you!