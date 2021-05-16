Logo design for a semi-conductor company

Design Brief

Mifei Tech is a semi-conductor manufacturing company based in China. We are looking for a designer to help us redesign the company logo, we would like it to be simple, dynamic, yet highly professional.





logos that are comparable to our desired deliverable:

AMD

Qualcomm

kafka (the software framework)

ansible (the software framework)

Nordic

NXP





Details will be provided to candidates with portfolio that aligns with our requirement.





Update:

-Mifei is a relatively large corporate tech company as opposed to a small tech startup, we are now only looking for candidate with experience designing for mid/large corporate companies.

-We seek candidate with end-to-end logo designing experience, we would like to see not only your portfolio, but also the documentation of your past work: market research, design philosophy, typography analysis, brand identity works(name cards/ email/ brochure..).

-I didn't expect to get so many messages in such short time, sorry I can't get back to all of you great designers. If I haven't gotten back to you in two days, that means your portfolio doesn't completely align with our current need.







