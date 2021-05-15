Back
Design Brief

UI/UX design: Minimal mobile 1st web app

We are looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer for a new project.

We're creating a new innovative e-commerce mobile-first web app and require help with wireframes; an Interactive prototype and a final UI design.

We have a design system in place so we may not be starting completely from scratch.

Looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer with:

  • a minimum of 3 years Mobile/Web design experience
  • good English and communication skills
  • experience in Figma
  • Not interested in Agency service

Budget

$3k-$4k

About us

We currently operate 2 successful web platforms in Australia. 

Interested?

Shoot through links to your portfolio(s)

