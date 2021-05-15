UI/UX design: Minimal mobile 1st web app
We are looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer for a new project.
We're creating a new innovative e-commerce mobile-first web app and require help with wireframes; an Interactive prototype and a final UI design.
We have a design system in place so we may not be starting completely from scratch.
Looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer with:
- a minimum of 3 years Mobile/Web design experience
- good English and communication skills
- experience in Figma
- Not interested in Agency service
Budget
$3k-$4k
About us
We currently operate 2 successful web platforms in Australia.
Interested?
Shoot through links to your portfolio(s)