UI/UX design: Minimal mobile 1st web app

Design Brief

We are looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer for a new project.

We're creating a new innovative e-commerce mobile-first web app and require help with wireframes; an Interactive prototype and a final UI design.

We have a design system in place so we may not be starting completely from scratch.

Looking for an experienced UI/UX Designer with:

a minimum of 3 years Mobile/Web design experience

good English and communication skills

experience in Figma

Not interested in Agency service

Budget

$3k-$4k

About us

We currently operate 2 successful web platforms in Australia.

Interested?

Shoot through links to your portfolio(s)